Diablo III Announces Season 28: Rites Of Sanctuary

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the latest season of Diablo III is on the way with a few new additions you'll get a chance to enjoy. The team revealed Season 28: Rites Of Sanctuary is going to be released on February 24th at 5pm PT, as they will take you into a journey deep within the mysterious ruins of Festering Woods. This particular season will contain one of the biggest seasonal updates the game has ever seen as they are aiming to create more engagement, as seen by the reaction players have had during the public testing period. We have the initial notes from he devs below as you can get a detailed rundown of what the season will have on their latest blog.

"Last week, we wrapped up the PTR period for Season 28, which saw five times more concurrent users on PC compared to our previous PTR testing periods. We've seen phenomenal responses from our players and it's clear that the excitement for Diablo III is on the rise! With all the content that arrived in the last several patches and will be arriving in our upcoming season, there couldn't be a better time to try – or return to – Diablo III," said Matthew Cederquist, Senior Game Producer I

"Along with loads of new updates and rewards, players will experience an all-new journey in the Rites of Sanctuary. After stumbling upon the Altar of Rites, brave Nephalem may unlock Seals and Legendary Potions to claim their powers… after a sacrificial offering, of course. Those that unlock all Seals and Potions will then be rewarded with the Wings of Terror Cosmetic. More rewards abound this season with new Season Cosmetic and Journey Rewards, as well as the return of rewards originally available from Season 16. In addition, there will be a new rotation of Conquests and all new Class Sets that will be rewarded after completing certain chapters in the Season Journey. Check out our blog for the full rundown of all the content coming to Season 28!"