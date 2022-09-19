Diablo IV Announces Closed End Game Beta Coming Soon

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new Diablo IV testing event on the way as they'll be holding a Closed End Game Beta shortly. This will be one of the few changes the developers will be giving for select players to try out what is essentially a near-complete version of the game, as you'll get to see what some of the end-game will look like before you get to the actual ending of the game. But they're keeping it closed because they don't want to spoil it for people who want to see what it looks like as they gather feedback. Obviously, some people are going to spill the beans about it, but those who wish to remain spoiler free won't have it ruined by not signing up to check out info about it. We have additional info and a trailer from the team below about this beta, and if you truly want to, you can read the entire blog entry about it here.

We have decided to focus the Closed Beta on Diablo IV's end-game offerings for a few reasons. The full story of Lilith's return to Sanctuary is not something we would like to spoil prior to release—players will experience a post-campaign Sanctuary during the Closed End Game Beta. Also, for many, the end game is their favorite aspect of Diablo—we want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions. To achieve this, we're collecting community feedback early so that it may be integrated into Diablo IV prior to launch. Players who are selected to participate in the Closed End Game Beta will have the ability to provide feedback between bouts of cutting down demons through an in-game feedback tool. Now, here's a run-down of the end game offerings included in the Closed End Game Beta: Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, and Paragon Boards. Take stock of the skills and knowledge you cultivate from playing through these features, you'll need every tool at your disposal to defeat the Closed End Game Beta's boss!