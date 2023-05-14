Diablo IV Developers Discuss Post-Launch Experience
The Blizzard Entertainment devs behind Diablo IV revealed what they have in store for the game after it launches next month.
Blizzard Entertainment released new information this week about what they have in store for Diablo IV after they launch the game this June. The team held a special livestream a few days ago on Twitch in which they talked about what they are working on to keep the game flowing with content after it comes out on June 6th. This includes Seasonal content that will have a Battle Pass, a Seasonal Journey, premium and free tiers, as well as shop items and more. We have the dev notes for you below of what to expect in the months ahead,
Diablo IV Post-Launch Plans
- Post-launch content covers the player experience throughout new seasons, the Season Journey, Battle Pass rewards, new features, long-term maintenance, balancing the game, and updates.
- Seasons in Diablo IV will arrive in the weeks following launch, starting with Season 1. Each season will include a new gameplay feature and questline that introduces new characters, challenges, legendary aspects, meta changes, and quality of life improvements.
- Each season is supported by its own Season Journey. As players progress through the Season Journey, players can earn rewards and gain progress toward the Battle Pass, however, you cannot accelerate the Season Journey.
- The Battle Pass is a way to earn rewards and contains both Free Tier and Premium Tier that can be unlocked by progressing in the game.
- Free Tiers provide gameplay boosts unlocked by simply playing the game, allowing seasonal characters to level faster.
- Premium Tiers are unlocked by purchasing the Premium Pass. With the Premium Pass, playing through the game will allow players to unlock Premium Currency for the Shop used to purchase seasonally themed cosmetics. Players will not be able to buy power with the Premium Tiers.
- Building on top of the hundreds of armor and weapon styles players can unlock in the game, the Shop serves to offer players even more diverse cosmetic options. Nothing offered in the Shop grants a direct or indirect gameplay advantage, only cosmetics that will be on rotation periodically.