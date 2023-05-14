Diablo IV Developers Discuss Post-Launch Experience The Blizzard Entertainment devs behind Diablo IV revealed what they have in store for the game after it launches next month.

Blizzard Entertainment released new information this week about what they have in store for Diablo IV after they launch the game this June. The team held a special livestream a few days ago on Twitch in which they talked about what they are working on to keep the game flowing with content after it comes out on June 6th. This includes Seasonal content that will have a Battle Pass, a Seasonal Journey, premium and free tiers, as well as shop items and more. We have the dev notes for you below of what to expect in the months ahead,

Diablo IV Post-Launch Plans