Diorama City-Builder Zlín City: Arch Moderna Announced

A new cozy, historically inspired city-building game Zlín City: Arch Moderna has been announced, bringing a sense of realism to the genre

Article Summary Zlín City: Arch Moderna is a new cozy city-builder inspired by 1930s–40s Zlín, Czech Republic.

Features handcrafted 3D-printed miniatures scanned into the game for a unique visual style.

Build a functionalist city, guide citizens, and explore authentic historical events.

Includes an original orchestral soundtrack and voice-overs by local Zlín actors for immersion.

Indie game developer and publisher Polyperfect revealed their diorama city-builder game on the way called Zlín City: Arch Moderna. One of the big things that separates this game apart from others is the art style, as they have scanned and incorporated real-life miniatures for you to create an entire city out of, only with the caveat that you have far more control and creativity over it, all based on the city of Zlín in the Czech Republic. You can check out more in the trailer here as the game currently has no set timeframe for a release.

Zlín City: Arch Moderna

Zlín City: Arch Moderna is a cozy, historically inspired city-builder. The game's most distinctive feature is its stunning visual style, which combines the charm of manually handcrafted, real miniatures that are later printed in 3D, painted, scanned, and implemented in the game, thanks to the use of photogrammetry and the power of Unreal Engine 5. While creating it, developers were heavily inspired by the unique functionalist architecture and the historical events of their hometown, Zlín.

In the game, players will get the chance to build small diorama cities set in the magical 1930–1940 period. Guided by ideas, requests, and quests from citizens, they'll be able to enjoy a relaxing and playful experience of growing and interacting with their own miniature world. All while exploring historical events and listening to professional voice-overs recorded by Zlín actors. Let's not forget the fantastic period-inspired score performed by the local orchestra, which captures the charm and atmosphere of the era.

Handmade: At a time when most graphics are computer-generated, the in-game Zlín City remains beautifully imperfect and distinctively human. The beauty of miniatures and train models, kids' toys, or puppet animations we all know and love, comes to life in this unique game.

At a time when most graphics are computer-generated, the in-game Zlín City remains beautifully imperfect and distinctively human. The beauty of miniatures and train models, kids' toys, or puppet animations we all know and love, comes to life in this unique game. A Stunning Visual Style: It took the game's creator, Pavel, several years of patiently waiting before technology allowed him to fulfill his vision. Now, with Unreal Engine 5, 3D printing, and scanning, he's finally able to combine the old and the new to create something truly unique.

It took the game's creator, Pavel, several years of patiently waiting before technology allowed him to fulfill his vision. Now, with Unreal Engine 5, 3D printing, and scanning, he's finally able to combine the old and the new to create something truly unique. The Art of Functionalist Architecture: Thanks to the entrepreneur Tomáš Baťa and his company, Zlín became a progressive city built on modern ideas and a vision of unified architecture in the interwar period. People who came to Zlín were impressed by the high-rise buildings and the work of functionalist architects. Now you too can become an architect and build a modern city in the gardens according to functionalist principles.

Thanks to the entrepreneur Tomáš Baťa and his company, Zlín became a progressive city built on modern ideas and a vision of unified architecture in the interwar period. People who came to Zlín were impressed by the high-rise buildings and the work of functionalist architects. Now you too can become an architect and build a modern city in the gardens according to functionalist principles. Educational Value: The game encyclopedia tells the story of great ideas, modern architecture, and historical figures. While playing, listen to the sound recordings made by the actors from Zlín while playing.

The game encyclopedia tells the story of great ideas, modern architecture, and historical figures. While playing, listen to the sound recordings made by the actors from Zlín while playing. Filled With Historic Events: Zlín City: Arch Moderna brings a new perspective and explores the fate of ordinary people in extraordinary times. A poor boy from the village becomes a master, and a young couple gets a family house.

Zlín City: Arch Moderna brings a new perspective and explores the fate of ordinary people in extraordinary times. A poor boy from the village becomes a master, and a young couple gets a family house. Original Soundtrack: A fantastic period-inspired score performed by the local orchestra, capturing the charm and atmosphere of the 1930s–1940s era.

