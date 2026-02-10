Posted in: Games, Supermassive Games, Video Games | Tagged: Directive 8020, supermassive games

Directive 8020 Has Announced Mid-May Release Date

After being teased for a couple of years, we finally have a launch date for Directive 8020, as the game arrives in mid-May 2026

Article Summary Directive 8020 launches this May for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with pre-orders now available.

Supermassive Games delivers a new sci-fi horror adventure set on the distant and dangerous Tau Ceti f.

Survive a terrifying alien threat that mimics humans, forcing players to question trust among the crew.

Experience next-gen cinematic survival horror with real-time threats, stealth, and tough moral choices.

Developer and publisher Supermassive Games have confirmed the official release date for their upcoming sci-fi horror game, Directive 8020. The company dropped a new trailer today letting fans know the game is up for pre-order, and with it came the reveal that the title will be released for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S on May 12, 2026. Enjoy the trailer above as we now wait the next three months for it to arrive.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying, and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realizes they are far from being alone. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth. In space, death takes many forms. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror: Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity. Real-Time Alien Threats: Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth. Trust No One: Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

