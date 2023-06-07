Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases "The Remembering" Update

Discover the source of the Forgetting in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the team have released "The Remembering" Update.

Gameloft has released a brand new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as Early Access players have some new free content to try out. The update is called "The Remembering," and it will have you exploring the new Forgotten Lands Biome, as you will attempt to unravel the mystery of finding the true source of the Forgetting. The team has also added the all-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path, which will be decked out in several references for multiple upcoming Pixar films. We have more info from the team about the update below, along with a new trailer.

"The Forgetting has continued to spread its Darkness throughout Dreamlight Valley, but hope comes in the form of aid from a magical resident of the mysterious Pumpkin House located in the Forgotten Lands. Players will venture into the Dreamscape—the dimension between Dreams and Reality—and dive deeper into the secret behind who the Forgotten really is. With the entire fate of Dreamlight Valley and recovered friendships in the balance, the stakes have never been higher."

"Along with discovering the origins of the Forgotten, this update invites players to celebrate all things Pixar with the brand-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path. Iconic and upcoming Pixar films take center stage, complete with exclusive rewards and items. Perform duties for Disney and Pixar Characters and unlock unique hairstyles from Disney and Pixar's upcoming film Elemental, Clothing and decorative items from Disney and Pixar's Turning Red, and even a brand-new Dream Style for everyone's favorite Space Ranger, Buzz Lightyear."

"The Premium Shop is introducing its first-ever Dream Bundle, celebrating Pixar's WALL·E. The Dapper WALL·E Dream Bundle includes an exclusive Dapper Dream Style for WALL·E with matching animation alongside a range of dapper Clothing for your Avatar. As a special bonus, players will discover a new Friendship Quest with WALL·E, go on new adventures, and unlock exclusive rewards. The celebration continues in the community, where players are invited to #LiveColorfully with a line of free PRIDE-themed t-shirts, available via promo code to be distributed through Disney Dreamlight Valley's social channels. "

