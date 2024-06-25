Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, epic mickey

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Will Be Out This September

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has an official release date, along with word of physical editions and special bonus content.

Article Summary Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches September 24 for PC and consoles.

Collector's Edition features a statue, keychain, postcards, and more.

Remake includes new visuals, improved controls, and additional moves.

Choices impact the story and outcome in this classic 3D platformer.

THQ Nordic has confirmed the official release date for Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, as the game will go out across the board this September. The game will be released September 24 for PC and all three major consoles digitally, along with standard physical editions for all platforms. Those wishing to go the extra mile can snag the Collector's Edition, which comes with a statue, a keychain, a tin sign, postcards, and more. You can see more in the trailer above.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world. Every stroke of your magic brush matters! Use paint to restore beauty and harmony or thinner to alter your environment and uncover hidden secrets. Your choices influence Mickey's destiny and change the outcome of this artistic odyssey. Will you become the epic hero Wasteland needs?

Encounter various iconic characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney's first creation, as you travel between lands in Wasteland. Collect virtual Disney pins, tackle creative challenges, and uncover secrets, all while exploring classic platforming levels inspired by animated films and shorts. Originally envisioned by Warren Spector, reimagined by Purple Lamp, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed employs state-of-the-art visuals and improved controls to breathe new life into a beloved classic. Experience new movement skills for Mickey, such as dash, ground pound and sprinting. The game's compelling story makes it an unforgettable adventure for long-time fans and newcomers alike. Join Mickey Mouse and unravel the mysteries of Wasteland in this homage to Disney's legacy.

Explore a reimagined Wasteland, full of Disney's timeless characters and stories.

Wield the magic brush: Paint to create, thinner to alter. Every choice shapes your story.

Meet Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney's original star, in a rich, narrative-driven world.

Enjoy advanced gameplay with new abilities and enhanced visuals in a classic setting.

Mickey has new moves such as dash, ground pound and sprinting.

High replayability with multiple endings based on your unique playstyle and decisions.

