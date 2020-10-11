Doctor Who Announces Two New Games Coming Spring 2021

Maze Theory and BBC Studios announced two new Doctor Who games are on the way with a VR and a Mobile title in Springe 2021. First up, coming to consoles and PC will be Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality which will build on the story told in the previous VR title, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. This one featuring two Doctors with an all-new first-person adventure for you to experience. The second game will be Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, which is currently being developed by Malaysia-based studio Kaigan Games. The game will focus on the Weeping Angels and a mobile device found in the home where they made their first appearance in the series. That one will be coming to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in the Spring. We have more details below about both titles as well as a pair of trailers for you to enjoy!

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality With brand-new gameplay, new monsters and new worlds to explore, players will wield the Thirteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver on a quest to save the universe. Players will be guided by the Thirteenth Doctor, voiced by Jodie Whittaker, and joined by the Tenth Doctor, voiced by David Tennant. The Edge Of Reality features a console and PC adventure across Space and Time, built with current and next generation consoles in mind, it contains new worlds to explore, new puzzles, new challenges and new gameplay. With an original Doctor Who story, you will uncover a universe-spanning threat as you seek to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches. Continue the story that began in The Edge of Time and partner with the Doctor to unearth a greater mystery. In The Edge Of Reality you'll also come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Weeping Angels, experience the metal-clad terror of the Cybermen and more foes yet to be revealed…

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins The Lonely Assassins will see players uncover and decipher the mystery of a 'found phone', unravelling a sinister series of events taking place at Wester Drumlins, the iconic 'uninhabited' home featured in the legendary Doctor Who episode "Blink". Someone is missing, and a menacing new nemesis has emerged. Players will work with Petronella Osgood and other classic characters as they get steadily closer to the truth. There is only one rule: don't turn your back, don't look away and don't blink!