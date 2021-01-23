Don't Miss Out: Get A Meteor Mash Metagross In Pokémon GO

Believe it or not, Community Day moves in Pokémon GO used to be must-haves. Moves like Blast Burn on Charizard, Smack Down on Tyranitar, and Hydro Cannon on Swampert were game-changing moves that, at the time, shook the meta of both PVP and raids. One of the most coveted moves from this era of Community Day glory is, of course, Meteor Mash on Metagross. This Steel-type Charged Attack is vicious in its damage output, efficient in the way it charges, and highly useful in both raids and the GO Battle League. A Metagross without Meteor Mash is nothing to scoff at but, when put up against one with this incredible attack both as a comparable counter or in direct battle, the Metagross without Meteor Mash will fail every time. Currently, after Niantic didn't offer this move during their normal December Recap Community Day in 2020, Meteor Mash is finally available during the current Hoenn Celebration Event in Pokémon GO.

Don't miss your chance to get a Meteor Mash Metagross. If you can evolve a Beldum or Metang all the way up to Metagross before tomorrow, January 24th, 2021 at 8 PM local time, that Metagross will be equipped with this incredibly useful move in Pokémon GO.

One of the best things that you can do is to equip yourself with a Shadow Metagross with Meteor Mash. This can only be done without an Elite TM if you have already removed Frustration from your Shadow Beldum or Metang during an event in which that was possible. If you have one of those unlocked, go ahead and evolve it up during the event hours. While Metagross itself is an absolute beast, the "Shadow Bonus" multiples a Pokémon's base stats in Pokémon GO by a whopping 20%. Shadow Metagross is at the very top of many raid counters guides for Legendary Pokémon, including Kyurem, Regice, Regirock, and the upcoming Fairy-type Legendary Xerneas. If you don't have a Shadow ready, though, don't worry: Meteor Mash Metagross in its standard form packs an undeniable wallop.

Good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!