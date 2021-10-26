DOOM Eternal Launches The Brand New Horde Mode

Bethesda Softworks released a new update into DOOM Eternal today as players are finally getting the coveted Horde Mode added to the mix. This one is being called "Update 6.66", and with it comes a ton of free content that will enhance the experience for players in a few different areas. The big addition is Horde Mode, which to keep things simple, is an endurance mode where you're challenged to take on room after room filled with what feels like a never-ending supply of demons to slay. They've also added two new levels and released BATTLEMODE 2.0, along with a ton of upgrades, improvements, fixes, and more. We have the short list from he team below along with the latest trailer showing it all off.

DOOM Eternal: Horde Mode Prove your mettle and compete against other players to climb seasonal leaderboards in a new arcade-style Horde Mode. Start off with all perks, runes, and upgrades and arm yourself with only a mastered Combat Shotgun.

Defeat waves of demons to unlock additional guns and fight through three challenge-packed levels. Complete all encounters and puzzles to unlock more than 7 new skins, including the DOOM II Slayer and the Biker Slayer.

Compete against yourself and rival Slayers for the high score in seasonal leaderboards by playing at higher difficulty levels, completing bonus rounds, killing bounty demons, avoiding power weapons, and more. BATTLEMODE 2.0 Experience a refined BATTLEMODE, the 2v1 competitive multiplayer mode that pits two player-controlled demons against one fully-kitted DOOM Slayer. Featuring all-new streak-based Ranking System with rewards and matchmaking, leaderboards, a new Arena: Stronghold, and the new Dread Knight playable demon. Two New Master Levels In the Mars Core and The World Spear Master Levels, take on remixed demon encounters that introduces a new combat experience. Show the world you've mastered these challenges worthy of only the greatest Slayers.

