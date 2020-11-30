DOOM Eternal Will Release On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Bethesda Softworks confirmed this morning that DOOM Eternal will officially come to the Nintendo Switch next week on December 8th, 2020. We already chatted earlier this month about how the game was going to be a digital-only release for the console, we just didn't have a date as to when it would finally come out. Now we know it'll be a lot sooner than we expected, as we were thinking it might be closer to the game's one-year anniversary this March. As a bonus, this version will come with Motion Aiming, a control option that utilizes the built-in gyroscope of the Joy-Con. This option can be used in conjunction with traditional aiming, so you can switch off between immersion and accuracy. Enjoy the trailer below!

Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to DOOM, winner of The Game Awards' Best Action Game of 2016. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds. As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer's origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.