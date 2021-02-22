Double Kick Heroes Gets A Switch Physical Edition & Triple Vinyl

Headbang Club and Hound Picked Games revealed this past week that they will be releasing a couple of new items for Double Kick Heroes. The first of the two is that there will be a physical edition made for the Nintendo Switch, limited to 900 standard edition versions and 1900 Steelbook edition, being created by Red Art Games. Along with this release, the company will also be releasing the complete original soundtrack with all of the game's epic songs on a triple vinyl set through G4F-Records. You can read about both below as pre-orders are officially up and waiting to be claimed.

Double Kick Heroes mixes a shoot'em up with a rhythm game! You must survive on the highway to hell by killing monsters with your gundillac! Struggle through the 30 levels of total madness and escape from this nightmare! Only the power of Metal can save your band! Jump right into the action and play your favorite tracks from the game. You think Elmobo's soundtrack sucks? Go to Hell! Or… pick your shitty rap music and play your monotonous beats in the game. You can also try some Tenacious D and feel the power of METAL. Import whatever track you want and design your own level! Share it with your friend and be the first in the leaderboard! Triple vinyl (180 g) edition of the soundtrack to Double Kick Heroes (Headbang Club), the only rhythm game where you kill hordes of zombies to the sound of METAL music! The edition includes 40 tracks composed by elmobo. The edition includes 40 tracks on three vinyl records (red splatter) in a fabulous trifold cover designed by Guillaume Breton, the graphic designer for Headbang Club studio. The purchase includes a download of the Double Kick Heroes soundtrack in the format of your choice