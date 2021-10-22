Dr Disrespect Joins PUBG Mobile's "13 Days of Halloween"

PUBG Mobile has added a new personality to their "13 Days of Halloween" event as Dr Disrespect joins the chaos. Before you get all excited, no, you're not playing as the Doc. Only one person can play as him, and that's him. He'll be taking part in a special challenge which will play out during the last third of this month in which he'll be teaming with some of the best. Over the next few days, there will be some quick games played featuring some of the best of the best as the doc squads up with handpicked teams of elite streamers. We got more info below as you can catch all the action on YouTube.

Dr Disrespect will be joining the "13 Days of Halloween" for the finale on October 29 beginning at 5 PM PDT. The Doc will be the special guest for the entirety of the finale, playing in four matches. In first three matches he will join with separate teams of PUBG Mobile content creators, named after his brand descriptors: Team Violence, Team Speed, Team Momentum. For the fourth match, Doc will choose his three favorite creators from the first three matches to join his team.

The PUBG Mobile "13 Days of Halloween" event will feature a number of top PUBG Mobile content creators hosting special Halloween themed livestreams, featuring a wide of array of content creators as they compete and share their Halloween spirit in a variety of costumes. "13 Days of Halloween" runs from October 17 through October 29 and can be viewed on the official PUBG Mobile YouTube channel.

During the "13 Days of Halloween," PUBG Mobile will also be running the "Ride to Survive Sweepstakes," where a winner will have chance to win a 2021 Ural Sidecar Motorcycle. From October 22 through 29, PUBG Mobile will also feature the "Who Will Doc Choose?" contest where fans can guess which creators Doc will choose for his final team.. Doc will announce winners of both contests during the livestream finale.