Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Confirms 181 Characters For Launch

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will fulfull all of your Dragon Ball wishes, as the game will have over 180 characters when it launches

Article Summary Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features a massive roster with 181 characters at launch, including numerous Goku variants.

Engage in breathtaking 3D battles with authentic combat moves, beam clashes, rush attacks, and planet-razing ultimates.

Experience destructible environments that react to your transformations and ultimate attacks with stunning realism.

Challenge others online, relive iconic story battles, and create and share custom fights within the Dragon Ball universe.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft dropped a new trailer and info for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, as they have stacked the roster so high with characters, its basically a Dragon Ball fan's dream come true. The team confirmed that the game will launch with a staggering 181 playable characters in this highly-anticipated sequel in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series. The latest trailer, which you can check out above, drops 27 new additions on fans ranging from the very beginning of the franchise all the way to where we are today. That number may seem huge to many, but the reality is many of them are evolved, changed, fused, future, or variants of characters from the series. For example, there's about a dozen different versions of Goku in the game, depending on what series or point in time you want to play as him. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on October 11, 2024.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on.

Breathtaking 3D Fights: Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. The Ground WIll Shake: Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content.

Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content. Rivals Make You Stronger: Challenge other players online to test your skills, or sit down with friends offline to hone your skills exclusively in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber! Fight your way to become a champion across various tournament modes and victory conditions.

Challenge other players online to test your skills, or sit down with friends offline to hone your skills exclusively in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber! Fight your way to become a champion across various tournament modes and victory conditions. Blaze a New Path: Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters!

Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters! Create, Play, and Share: Recreate your favorite battles from throughout the Dragon Ball story, or set up your dream story battle with your favorite characters! Share your creations with other fans and experience the battles brought to life by imaginations around the world.

