Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Cell & Raditz

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

This right here is my favorite style of reprint cards that Dragon Ball Super Card Game does. When you get one of these as a foil, forget about it. The aesthetic is absolutely incredible, with the textured white and black background with gold foil accents on the characters' auras as well as the kanji. One of the best-looking cards that Bandai has ever put out is the Frieza reprint in this style from the 2020 Anniversary Box, so it's gratifying to see Cell and Raditz get the same treatment this time around. I have to imagine that Cell's entire aura on the card here, which looks as if it's depicting Super Perfect Cell after he regenerates and returns, is going to be golden foil. You'll basically be able to see your reflection in this thing!

In seeing these, my hope is that each Anniversary Box will have a featured villain done in this style. Perhaps Majin Buu next time? Followed by Golden Frieza, Goku Black, Moro, and Granolah?

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out this Friday, September 10th. Stay tuned for openings and product reviews of this collection.