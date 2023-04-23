Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023: Fused Zamasu Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Goku Black-themed Ultimate Deck 2023 includes cards showing the perversely deformed Fused Zamasu.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at an official unboxing video that Bandai posted for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

Fused Zamasu is a perverse merger of Goku Black (who is present-day Zamasu wished into the body of original present-day Goku) and Future Zamasu. They use the Potara earrings to fuse. His right side is damaged due to Goku's use of the God Kamehameha, which couldn't take out this hyper-powered villain but left him severely deformed. Even with this injury, Zamasu remains one of the most powerful and unstoppable villains in the history of Dragon Ball. Unlike Beerus and Champa and Clone Vegeta, Zamasu and Goku Black are villains much more in with the structure of Dragon Ball Z villains that had earth-shaking consequences.

