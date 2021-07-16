Dragon Ball Super Card Game Previews Android 17 & 18 in Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon, as well as cards inspired by the Super 17 Saga in Dragon Ball GT. The focus on this dark GT arc continues this time as we preview an Android 17 Leader and an Android 18 Super Rare card.

Players of Dragon Ball Super Card Game have their use for Leader cards, but I find that these are also excellent pulls for collectors like myself. Leaders are two-sided cards, which you can see with the Super 17 card to either side of the Android 18 SR. On the left, we have the front of the Super 17 card which showcases Dragon Ball GT's depiction of the darkest half of Dr. Gero's killer creations. GT brought Android 17 back as a villain and pitted him against his sister, while Dragon Ball Super gave the fan-favorite android a heroic role in the Tournament of Power. On the Awaken side of the Leader, we see Super 17 as the "Emissary of Hell." While I'll leave comments on the card's playability to those who are knowledgeable about the game, what I know is that I really hope to pull this bad boy as a parallel foil. Cards with glowing energy like this look incredible in their foil form, as we saw with the stellar Super Saiyan Trunks card in Supreme Rivalry.

The best-looking card of this new preview, though, is Android 18. She looks like she's gone Ultra Karen here as she attacks with a ki blast on this Super Rare card.