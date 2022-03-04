Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm Of The Gods Prerelease Begins

Starting tomorrow, Bandai will host Dragon Ball Super Card Game events at local game stores for the next set's prerelease. Here is everything you need to know about this new set, Realm of the Gods, during prerelease weekend.

Prerelease dates : Saturday, March 5th, 2022 through Sunday, March 6th, 2022

: Saturday, March 5th, 2022 through Sunday, March 6th, 2022 Release date: Friday, March 11th, 2022

Friday, March 11th, 2022 Set info: This is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama 's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura.

The set mascot of Super Saiyan God Trunks appears on DBSCG cards for the first time. This is the Xenoverse version of Trunks that received this form via ritual in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional manga and anime. Set breakdown : 30 Commons (60 including parallel foil versions) 19 Uncommons (38 including parallel foil versions) 15 Rares (30 including parallel foil versions) 18 Super Rares (SR) 14 Special Rares (SPR) 3 Secret Rares (SCR) 1 God Rare

: God Rare debut: This set includes the first-ever God Rare, which is a rarity beyond even SCR. Generally, a case of twelve booster boxes will get two SCRs in random boxes. It is unknown what the rarity of God Rares will be when it comes to cases, but it is likely to be very difficult to pull.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.