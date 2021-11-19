Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases Saiyan Showdown Set Today

Today, Bandi releases the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown, is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. This includes Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. Let's take a look at what can be purchased starting today as well as additional set information.

Saiyan Showdown can be purchased through booster boxes, booster packs, or Premium Pack Set 06. Here is a breakdown of what each of these items contain in Dragon Ball Super Card Game products:

Saiyan Showdown booster packs contain 12 cards.

Saiyan Showdown booster boxes contain 24 booster packs. These boxes also contain a box topper, which comes in the form of a sealed SR or an SPR from the set.

Saiyan Showdown Premium Pack 06 contains four packs and a sealed promo card featuring Goku and Vegeta. Each sealed promo pack has two copies of this card.

Generally, you will be able to find booster boxes at local game stores. They will sell these products sealed and will also sell individual loose packs from an opened box. Corporate stores such as Target and Walmart will sell booster packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game products in cardboard sleeves rather than from a box. Both types of stores will sell Premium Packs.

Stay tuned for previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Also, now that the set has been officially released, stay tuned for product openings including booster boxes and the Premium Pack Set 06.