Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Saiyan Showdown Premium Packs

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Those who have been following my coverage of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming Saiyan Showdown release may remember that two of the cards in the set will include a fan-favorite moment from the Saiyan Saga. The Goku and Vegeta Leader cards will feature the two most iconic Saiyans in their standoff poses on the front. The "Awaken" side of the card will have artwork recreating Goku and Vegeta's beam struggle that followed.

Now, Bandai has revealed yet another card showcasing a moment leading up to the iconic beam struggle. The card pictured above will be the promo featured in Saiyan Showdown Premium Packs, and will feature Goku charging up his Kamehameha while Vegeta prepares to launch his Galick Gun. After a ton of Dark Empire Saga promos and Xenoverse characters, I have to say… this is the best promo I've ever seen the Dragon Ball Super Card Game include in a product like this.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.