Dragon Ball Super CG Offers Peek Of Collectors Selection 2 Texture

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to offer more in-depth previews of the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Now, we have already catalogued every card that will be available in this set. However, Bandai has offered a look not only at the artwork but has now given a sneak peek at the actual texture that will be used on the cards. They posted a video showcasing multiple mock-ups from the set to show Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors how these will actually look. They wrote:

These test pressings are a preview of an unfinished product and their design is subject to change. These test pressings are of a thicker card stock than the finished product, which will be normal sized and tournament legal.

I saw some commenters on their page pointing out the fact that the cards are square-cut rather than the normal style, which has rounded edges. The above text, though, clarifies that the cards will be the standard, so collectors should indeed expect to see the normally rounded edges.

You can watch the video here.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close today, October 25th, 2021 and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and a review.