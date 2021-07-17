Dragon Ball Super CG Showcases Android 18 SPR In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, with Special Rare cards (SPRs) getting a makeover, here's a look at a selection of the SPRs debuting in Cross Spirits.

Personally, these are some of the most stunning Dragon Ball Super cards I've ever seen. These are Special Rares, which are gold foiled cards that will, starting in this set, feature an updated style of texture on the foil. Outside of Secret Rares, which are rarer in this card game than many others, SCRs are the most exciting possible pull.

Here, the focus we've seen so far continues. GT's Super 17 Saga brought back many of the older villains who emerged from Hell, which is what we see happening on this stellar King Cold and Cooler SCR. To me, though, the best card we've seen from the entirety of Cross Spirits, even including the SCR revealed so far, is this Android 18 SPR. It's simple in its post and the golden foil, but the background is a stunningly detailed depiction of a night sky that looks like we're caught in an aurora borealis. Then, the Wrath of the Dragon section of Cross Spirits gets some SPR love with this Tapion and Trunks card.

Stay tuned for more reveals from Cross Spirits, including a new focus for the set: the Majin Vegeta vs. Goku battle.