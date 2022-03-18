Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In March 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which was released in August 2021, are doing in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $211.24 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $60.38 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $56.53 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $34.67 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $23.15 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $18.53 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $14.09 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $13.50 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $12.93 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR BT14-007: $10.80

Very interesting behavior here. Notably, the set's chase card of SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR is at its all-time low of $211.24. This remains a major chase card but this fall now puts it below the Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR that came in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set, Saiyan Showdown, which is interesting as this had previously been the biggest SCR of 2021. Another trend to note is that Super Rares are doing better than Special Rares in this set. Three Super Rares (Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005; Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135; and Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097) have an unusually high value, as these cards normally end up being a few dollars. Their place in competitive gameplay has driven value up, with Son Goku, Divine Presence jumping in a huge way since last month.