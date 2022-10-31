Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In October 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which were released in August 2021, are doing in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $221.01 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $90.00 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $51.99 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $26.39 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $24.50 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $11.19 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $11.01 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $10.38 Majin Buu, Unadulterated Destruction SR BT14-076: $8.24 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $6.36

There has been very little movement this month in Cross Spirits. The biggest change is the slight shift in the last few spots here, with Majin Buu, Unadulterated Destruction SR and SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR appearing here despite not being included last time. Note that the SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR and SR versions are currently at the same value, showing that players are more responsible for shaping value here than collectors and artwork fans. This is often the case for aging sets with the only truly dynamic value being at the whim of players.