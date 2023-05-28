Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends In May 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch notes the Bardock God Rare from Dawn of the Z-Legends is not selling in the secondary market.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in September 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,160.33 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $131.66 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $122.77 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $60.25 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $16.75 Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR BT18-144: $16.33 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $12.19 Android 18, Measureless Strength SR BT18-144: $10.41 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $10.14 Son Goku, Fated Rival SR BT18-069: $8.86

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR has remained at the exact same value. That is because there hasn't been a single sale on this card since mid-March. There are, however, listings significantly lower than the current value. There is a Near Mint version of the card going for $975 and is not selling, so I do feel that this card is destined to drop under $1,000.

SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR has dropped $15, and SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR dropped $11. Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR also ended up dropping about $7.

