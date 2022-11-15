Dragon Ball Super Introduces Son Gohan Rares: Power Reclaimed

There is a special new rarity coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the next set. Fighter's Ambition, the second set of the current Zenkai Series block, has added SGRs to the mix: Son Gohan Rares. These cards, rendered in red foil, showcase major moments from the history of Son Gohan in honor of his ascension on the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition's Son Gohan Rares will trace the young warrior's story from his first appearance all the way to his Super Hero story. Today, let's take a look at the final SGR from Fighter's Ambition.

This is the one Son Gohan Rare from Fighter's Ambition that left me a bit underwhelmed. This card depicts Gohan in his Ultimate form, referring Gohan's return to form in this past summer's feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This happens as a result of Piccolo, discovering a plot from the Red Ribbon Army, conspiring with Pan to play along with a kidnapping plan in order to spur Gohan into decisive action. The one thing this card is missing though is Gohan's actual ascension. I think that Gohan's newly unlocked Beast form, which is the true reclaiming of his power in the film, didn't make it onto the card because Bandai was saving it for the Secret Rare so that would be the first and only card in the set revealing this form. This card does lose a bit of hype, though, by missing that Beast transformation.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.