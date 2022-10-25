Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Awaken Janemba

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two cards featuring iconic villains.

To the left, we have the Janemba, New Depths of Evil Z-Awaken card. This features the villain from Fusion Reborn which is, in my opinion, the finest of the non-canon, Z-era movies. While Janemba does have similarities to Buu, he is an interesting and dynamic villain. The battles also happen in incredible settings with visual imagery unlike much of what we've seen in the series. Also, the film has some of the best Goku and Vegeta interactions in the entire franchise.

To the left, we have Cell, Unending Dispair which features the ultimate bio-android in his Perfect form. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.