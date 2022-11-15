Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Goku Black

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring one of the most iconic villains and new forms to come out of Dragon Ball Super.

SS Rosé Goku Black, Future on the Line features the lead antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga from Super. This Saga revisits Future Trunks' timeline and… well, completely wrecks it. Zamasu, a rogue Kai, pairs with a version of himself from a different timeline that has wished to hijack Goku's body and they completely decimate what was left of Trunks' post-apocalyptic world. The form that Goku Black is seen using in this card, Super Saiyan Rosé, is exclusive to this character. It is essentially what happens when a God using a Saiyan body goes Super Saiyan Blue.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.