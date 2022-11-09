Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Golden Frieza

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, let's spotlight yet another gorgeous Alternate Art from the set.

Golden Frieza, Newfound Might showcases the new transformation that Frieza received in Dragon Ball Super. When we first met Frieza, he had four forms. He started out as the diminutive lizard-like bipedal commander with Saiyan armor and small horns. His second form saw him grow dramatically in height with his horns arching up and extending. His third form, the most monstrous, led to his head growing backward like a Xenomorph. Finally, his fourth form was a sleek white and purple body that condensed his power into a humanoid figure. It took a resurrection and actual training (for the first time ever, as his immense power came naturally) for Frieza to unlock his fifth form, Golden Frieza. Now, according to the manga… it looks like yet another form is here as well.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.