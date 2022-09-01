Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Beerus & Whis

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some cards in this set featuring two of the most iconic new characters to come out of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and Whis.

It's wild to think of how new Beerus and Whis (but specifically Beerus) are in the Dragon Ball lore. It feels like these characters have been around forever. They have become an integral part of the storyline as well as Goku and Vegeta's training. We got very little Goku and Vegeta in the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but all we did see of them showed them training on Beerus's planet under What's less-than-watchful eye. It is likely that we'll continue to still see a strong focus on these characters when the anime comes back. Their designs are just so terrific, and they fit with the cast well, so much so that it's hard to imagine the series without them at this point.

