Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Black Hair SS Goku

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we take a look at a card that recreates a strange quirk of the DBZ animation that essentially created a new, one-off transformation.

In the Otherworld Tournament, there was a scene that was originally drawn with Goku going Super Saiyan. This was even shown with completed animation in a preview of the episode. However, when the episode was released, Goku's hair had been recolored black… even though it took on the upward Super Saiyan shape! This was a last-minute choice to keep the transformation hidden from Pikkon for the moment. What resulted was a visual of Goku that was unlike anything we've seen before, which has now been taken as a sort of in-between state. Whatever it is, it looks awesome, and it's hilarious, cool, and unique to see this form that was never meant to appear on a card. I can't wait to pull this one.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.