Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Kais

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we take a look at some of the Kais of the Dragon Ball Universe.

Here we have South Kai to the left and East Kai to the right. Most fans of the show will know King Kai, who is in actuality the North Kai, best of all, as he trained Goku and has been a fixture in the series ever since the Saiyan Saga. South Kai was introduced in the Other World Tournament Saga. He trains fighters such as Caterpy, Froug, and Tourbie. East Kai is also introduced in the same storyline as South Kai, and she has a fun-loving but egocentric personality. She loves racing which shows her daring side but she is also quite demanding of her pupils. She trains the fighters Arqua and Chapuchai. Of the four Kais that represent the directions, she is the only female Kai. While these two are minor characters, it's quite fun to have them in this set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.