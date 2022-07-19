Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Raditz Vs. Goku

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates an iconic brotherly hug that led to heartbreak. Well, maybe not "heartbreak" so much as "internal organ utter destruction."

Raditz came on the scene and changed the trajectory of both Goku's life and Dragon Ball as a franchise. Looking back, it makes sense that it was decided to split the Dragon Ball series, which was actually all a single narrative, into Z for marketing due to the major changes this character brought about. Think about it. Raditz's arrival revealed that Goku is a Saiyan which is, of course, a definitive change that is still important in new Super stories; revealed Gohan's beast within, which is also still important as of the new DBS: Super Hero movie coming out this summer, showed Piccolo fighting on the side of the good guys for the first time, and led to Goku's first death which entirely opened up the series by showing an extensive look at the afterlife and Kais of Dragon Ball.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.