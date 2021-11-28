Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Broly Leader Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

It looks like we're getting not one but two Broly Leaders as Alternate Art reprints in Mythic Booster. Both of these depict not the canon version of Broly that was reimagined for Dragon Ball Super, but rather the original version from the Dragon Ball Z-era films. The original Broly was a much more brutal and psychopathic Saiyan. After being introduced in Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, the villain went on to become not only the most iconic movie-exclusive character but also among the most popular characters in the entire Dragon Ball franchise. While he lacks the pathos that has elevated the new take on Broly from a raging villain to a nuanced character with a future in the storyline, Broly was interesting in that he was seen as a force of nature — a foe that was, at whatever points he found himself in conflict with Goku and the others, unbeatable.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.