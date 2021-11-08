Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Dragon Balls Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

W0w, we're sure as hell getting a lot of Gogeta cards in Mythic Booster! This is another Leader reprint and just like with the Kefla, I don't know if we're going to see alternate artwork for both sides of the card or just the Awaken side which is shown here. Here is what Bandai had to say about these two cards, breaking down the rarity of these cards:

Here are the next card lineup and NEW alt art reveals from the Mythic Booster! The original cards are here too! Let us know what you think of these cards! Card Rarities in Mythic Booster: BT5-117 Dragon Ball: Common P-069 Miracle Strike Gogeta: Common

Currently, there is a debate amongst the fans on the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page over whether or not packs will include both the old and new art. Some interpret "The original cards are here too" to mean both will be in the packs, while others believe that, in context of the full post, "The original cards are here too" just means that the post includes both artworks to compare… which it does. I personally think it is clear that Mythic Booster will include solely the alternate art reprints. If this ends up being incorrect, I'll report that update.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.