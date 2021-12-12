Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Launch & Cheelai

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

It's nice to see characters like Launch and Cheelai getting gold foil-stamped Alternate Arts in Mythic Booster. Sometimes, Dragon Ball Super Card Game is so battle-focused that some of the non-combative characters don't get featured as often as a fan of the series may expect. For example, there are only six Launch cards in the entire DBSCG not counting Alt Arts, which is a bit shocking considering Launch's long-running prominence in O.G. Dragon Ball. There are some characters who have never appeared in the canon at all, like the Dark Empire demons, who have more appearances than her. Now, Cheelai is a relatively new character and she recently got an awesome feature in this year's 2021 Anniversary Set. It's still cool to see the women of the series featured more and more on major hit cards, just like we saw with both the Pan, Time Patrol Maiden, and The Radiant Saiyans SCRs from the latest set, Saiyan Showdown. I'm betting that Cheelai will continue to grow in prominence, as Broly is set to appear in the upcoming DBS film, Super Hero and she is currently living with the overpowered Saiyan.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.