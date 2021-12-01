Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Zarbon & Broly Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The two characters showcased on the latest Mythic Booster reveals from Bandai may have more in common than meets the eye. Zarbon is a Frieza Force soldier with an ax to grind against Vegeta who can transform into a monstrous, bulked-up state. The new canon version of Broly is made to travel with Frieza due to the villain's ax grind against Vegeta and Goku — oh, and he can transform into a monstrous, bulked-up state. When looking deeper, though, Broly stands out as a character who has the potential for extreme character growth in the current Dragon Ball Super storyline. While the anime series has yet to return, we have gotten a trainer for a new film that takes place after the movie that introduced this updated version of Broly. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a hidden Broly appearance in the trailer, screen-capping a split-second shot of the over-powered Saiyan. It looks like Broly's role has only just begun.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.