Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Android 18 Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game will feature an Android 18 leader in the upcoming March 2023 expansion, Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards as we move into the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed is headed up by an Android 18 Leader. The Leader Front sees the more homebody outfit that she is wearing in scenes where she's being a mom to Marron and a wife to Krillin. Flip it around to the Leader side, and you see that Android 18, Impenetrable Rushdown features the iconic outfit that she wore when first introduced as a powerhouse antagonist in the series.

Instead of focusing on a specific Saga like we saw with the Yellow-colored section's Majin Buu Saga focus and the Black-colored section's Prison Planet Saga focus, the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed will focus on Android 18's family of Krillin, Marron, and brother Android 17.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.