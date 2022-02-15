Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Future Yajirobe

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Ah, Yajirobe. Once a fairly prominent supporting character, now a barely seen, barely even mentioned aspect of Dragon Ball's past that makes Tien Shinhan and Yamcha seem like star players in the cast. That was until Dragon Ball Super gave the character a somewhat prominent feature in The Future Trunks Saga, which returned to Trunks' doomed timeline to… you know, make things even worse for the ill-fated half-Saiyan. It isn't the Yajirobe that we all know and love (or tolerate) from the regular timeline that featured but instead Future Yajirobe, who has facial hair and… well, all of the same failings as the present-day Yajirobe. He features on today's Realm of the Gods preview along with another Trunks card. This specific Trunks card depicts the character in his standard Super Saiyan form, which adds some variety to this set which also shows Trunks using Super Saiyan 2, Super Saiyan Rage, and Super Saiyan God.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.