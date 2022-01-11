Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Supreme Kai Of Time

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today's card previews feature two Xenoverse characters. Supreme Kai of Time and Super Saiyan God Trunks Xeno. The Supreme Kai of Time, also known as Chronoa, is one of the main characters in the Xenoverse series and has had a major role in Dragon Ball Super Card Game, appearing on many cards in addition to one of 2021's biggest SCRs in the set Vicious Rejuvenation. We see her in her "Time Power Unleashed" state, which turns the normally diminutive Kai into the taller, transformed state we see here. There will be a Supreme Kai of Time SCR in this set as well, showing the character in her Brainwashed Beserk state in which she is under Mechikabura's control. The pairing of these two cards today, Supreme Kai of Time and Trunks, is actually interesting due to a bit in the promotional manga where the two fight, which ends with Trunks purifying her using his Key Sword.

Super Saiyan God Trunks is a major focus of Realm of the Gods, with this version of the character appearing on a Leader as well.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.