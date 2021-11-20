Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: King Kai Trains Goku

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown), documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Though it wouldn't be the last time that Goku traveled on a planet home to an otherworldly being to train and break through his limits, his time training under King Kai expanded the world of Dragon Ball in many ways. We'd seen life beyond death so far in this universe, but not to this extent. The protagonist who we'd been following all through the O.G. series and now Z was our way into the Other World, where he was able to retain his body, run Snake Way, encounter some rather compelling filler content, and ultimately meet the first of many Kais we'd see with King Kai — AKA, the North Kai. If I'm not mistaken, this was the first example of some level of Divinity shown in the Dragon Ball universe when it comes to the otherworldly rankings of Gods. Yes, we had Kami who is called "God" but he was considered an Earthly God. Above him and above King Yemma, we moved on to introduce the Kais, the Supreme Kais, Destroyers, Angels, the Grand Minister, and then, finally, the Omni-King Zeno. In some ways, it all began here!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Now that the set is officially out, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.