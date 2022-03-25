Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Androids 17 & 18

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at the sets Android 17 and 18 cards which, when looked at together, retell the story of how Imperfect Cell evolved into Perfect Cell.

The way that Imperfect Cell evolved was by absorbing each Android. You can see that Android 17 is pictured with Imperfect Cell, which was the union needed to turn Cell into Imperfect Cell. All the way to the left, Android 18's card shows Semiperfect Cell looming over her. Finally, all the way to the right, we see both Androids pictured together superimposed over Perfect Cell, as it took absorbing Android 18 for Semiperfect Cell to transform into Perfect Cell.

Collectors should be excited here, as all of these cards are going to be foil. I personally love how DBSCG has done these Expansion Sets, which I've been personally displaying in my binders. I can tell this one is going to be beautiful when displayed.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Ultimate Deck 2022. You can follow our coverage by clicking the DBSCG tag right here.