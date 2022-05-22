Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: A Hopeless Sight

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

While the Dragon Ball Z movies all have their own story elements that prevent them from fitting seamlessly into the series' canon, one of the things that I love about them is that they explore fruitful eras of the timeline for truly great character moments. The Return of Cooler, for example, pairs Goku and Vegeta at a truly interesting time in their lives. Goku is back from his battle with Frieza and has been for a while. Vegeta is able to turn Super Saiyan but has yet to admit that he's truly on the "good" sight of the fight while still… you know, fighting on the good side. Their rivalry is intense and Vegeta's pride is off the charts, making their dynamic during this battle interesting. We would later see this pair become the focus of the even better film, Fusion Reborn, which is one of the most emotional and raw character pieces we've seen in the franchise.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?