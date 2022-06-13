Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Android 13 & 18

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

More Androids! Take a look at the cards above, which are awesome as usual, but also get ready for some news for overseas collectors and players. Bandai writes:

To our Coqui Hobby Customers, Due to a shipping delay, full quantities of -Ultimate Squad- Boosters and Premium Pack Sets were not sent to all stores. We apologize for this delay, and Coqui Hobby is working with their shipping partners to get this product to you as soon as possible. Shipments are schduled for arrival by the end of this week. We apologize to notify you about this after the scheduled product release. Product Page: http://www.dbs-cardgame.com/latin…/product/dbs-b17.php http://www.dbs-cardgame.com/latin…/product/dbs-pp08.php We thank you for your patience and continued support of the Dragon Ball Card Game.

Another message was posted to French players:

Dear fans of DBSCG, We are sorry to inform you that the UW8 product release is postponed to a later date due to problems with shipping products to our distributor. We'll be back with you early next week to keep you updated on the release date. We would like to once again apologize to our distributor, shops and players for the inconvenience.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.