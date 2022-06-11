Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Androids 15, 16, 17

The next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion has hit shelves. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It includes cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. Now that this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game has hit shelves, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the interesting cards in the set from a collector's perspective.

More Androids! It's interesting seeing the movie-only Androids like Android 15 featured here, because we are about to get another Android-focused movie but this time it will be canonical. That film is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This means that Toriyama himself is in charge of the story and direction and will be considering this the official timeline of the series. The ages of the characters, though, especially Trunks and Goten, sets this after the manga arcs that have played out following the Tournament of Power, which was the last storyline we saw adapted by the anime. It is likely that when the anime comes back, it will actually set before Super Hero, as we still need to see the Moro and Granolah storylines play out.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.