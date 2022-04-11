Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Baby Parasite SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

And here we have it… Baby! The Red section of this set squarely focuses on the Black-Star Dragon Ball Saga, which is the inaugural storyline of Dragon Ball GT. This initial saga was designed to recapture the whimsy and adventure of early Dragon Ball but placing the journey in space rather than on Earth. However, the storyline is mostly remembered as a set-up for what ended up being the much more traditional Z-Style saga that followed: The Baby Saga. Baby proves to be one of the most fierce villains that Goku and his friends have ever faced, and ends up using Vegeta as a host for his most iconic forms. Baby's end goal is to revive the Tuffle race and eradicate the Saiyans. Despite Baby's vengeful ways, the actual Tuffle race was mostly peaceful, and this saga another example of the Saiyans' past actions coming back to haunt them.

