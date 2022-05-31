Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Commander Red Super Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

I personally love when Dragon Ball Super Card Game focuses on the O.G. series. There is so much great stuff to tap and a lot of it comes from the long-running Red Ribbon Army Saga. Interestingly, the Red Ribbon Army has in some ways been the biggest villainous presence in the entire franchise. In Dragon Ball, the Red Ribbon Army is up there with Piccolo as having the biggest arc. In Dragon Ball Z, Dr. Gero gets revenge on Goku as a Red Ribbon Army loyalist which leads to the Androids and the dawn of Cell. Now, in Super, we are about to see a whole new era of the Red Ribbon Army with the upcoming film, Super Hero. Part of the fun of Ultimate Squad is how it touches on the Army's role throughout all eras of the series.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.