Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Golden Freiza SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Damn, that's one hell of a Unison card. This Super Rare Frieza depicts Dragon Ball's overall biggest and most iconic franchise villain, Frieza, in his Golden form. This is a form beyond Frieza's "final" form that he unlocked by doing something that Super revealed he had never done… train. Frieza's growth in power was astronomical, showing that he not only could obtain a new form but was also perhaps the character with the greatest potential in the series. Look how quickly he went from an outclassed villain of the past to someone who would by the Tournament of Power be almost on par with Saiyans using God Ki? The golden foil of this Super Rare also beautifully accents Frieza's most powerful form in all of its gleaming glory.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad.