Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: More Tournament Pack Hits

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today is the second day of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Squad pre-release weekend. Part of the pre-release is playing in competitive games with other DBSCG players, all of whom receive Tournament Packs exclusive to the event. Now, since my coverage tends to be from the collector's side rather than the player's side, I wanted to give tips on how collectors can pick up these cards. While some shops will sell or even give Tournament Packs to loyal collectors, many reserve these for the players. This makes sense, considering they are meant for players. However, completionist collectors will surely want to pick them up, so both eBay and TCGPlayer are good bets. However, I'd suggest waiting well after the pre-release weekend when the pre-set release hype drops down which should tank the value a bit.

