Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: New Namekians

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Much of the Namekian focus in Ultimate Squad centers on Piccolo and his role in the Cell Saga. The main topic is Piccolo's fusions, which began back on the planet Namek leading up to the Frieza Saga when Piccolo first fused with Nail. This introduced the topic of Namekian fusion. Cards featuring Piccolo and Nail are included to lead up to Piccolo's ultimate fusion with Kami, which resulted in his newfound power during the Cell Saga. Now, this new set of cards doesn't focus on Piccolo but does indeed continue the focus on Namekian fusion. The Namekians above were introduced in the Tournament of Power, showing that Universe 6 had its own counterpart to Namek just how it had its own counterpart to the Saiyan race. The Namekians in this Universe fused many other Universe 6 Namekians in order to bring more power to the fight.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.